Business

Can Zimbabwe’s steel ambitions be green?

Stronger polices are needed if renewables are to power the country’s expanding steel sector instead of coal, experts tell Dialogue Earth
<p>The Dinson steel plant in Manhize, Zimbabwe is expected to double its capacity to 1.2 million tonnes of year following a large investment (Image: Shaun Jusa / Xinhua / Alamy)</p>

The Dinson steel plant in Manhize, Zimbabwe is expected to double its capacity to 1.2 million tonnes of year following a large investment (Image: Shaun Jusa / Xinhua / Alamy)

Temwani Mgunda

Zimbabwe is poised to become Africa’s largest steel producer following USD 5 billion in investments from two Chinese multinationals.

Tsingshan Holding Group made its USD 800 million investment in August 2024 through subsidiary Dinson Iron and Steel Company (DISCO).

The company already owns a large steel plant in Manhize, central Zimbabwe. The investment is expected to double the facility’s capacity from 600,000 to 1.2 million tonnes per year. The plant, which began operating in 2024, was the driving force behind Zimbabwe’s eye-watering 1,500% growth in steel production in the first eight months of 2025.

While this appears to be good news for Zimbabwe’s struggling economy, there are concerns over the use of coal to power the country’s steel ambitions. This is at a time when less carbon-intensive methods of smelting are becoming increasingly viable, and an important asset for accessing highly regulated markets such as the European Union.

Could the country’s steel sector develop in a greener way?

A largely fossil-powered industry

Zimbabwe has a long history of producing steel, largely through blast furnaces fuelled by coal.

By 1980, the country was producing 800,000 tonnes of steel per year. But Zimbabwe has been deindustrialising since then and production fell to around 1,300 tonnes in 2018, according to data from the World Steel Association.

Apart from the Manhize plant, the other project at the centre of Zimbabwe’s efforts to revitalise its steel industry is the Palm River Energy Metallurgical Special Economic Zone. This USD 3.6 billion project was launched in early 2025 and is located in Beitbridge in the south of the country.

Spearheaded by another Chinese company, Xinganglian Holding Group, the SEZ is slated to produce 1 million tonnes of coal from a nearby mine, according to Mining Zimbabwe. It will include a vast facility to turn this coal into coke for steelmaking, mainly in blast furnaces. There will also be a coal-fired power station and electric arc furnaces, which emit less greenhouse gas than conventional blast furnaces. Once complete, the plan is for the SEZ is to produce 1 million tonnes of steel per year. 

The core problem with coal

The Zimbabwe government, in its 2026-2030 national development strategy released in November 2025, positions the Dinson Manhize steel plant as central to its plans to add value to the steel industry. Meanwhile, in the 2026 national budget, the government states it will try to reduce the country’s USD 1.9 billion steel import bill, partly by locally sourcing steel products for major infrastructure projects.

Kudakwashe Manjonjo, just transition advisor at Power Shift Africa, says Zimbabwe needs the economic benefits from large-scale steel production.

“The use of coal – which is currently the vital energy in Zimbabwe’s steel industry – is the core problem we face,” Manjonjo tells Dialogue Earth. “Chinese investment in the country’s steel industry has increased demand for coal from the Hwange region,” he says. “The country has taken the developmental pathway that will eventually result in increased emissions.”

large trucks near open-cast coal mine
An open-cast coal mine in Hwange, Zimbabwe (Image: Imago / Alamy)

He says any future transition away from such a pathway will be extremely difficult, and notes the “environmental and social crises” in towns that produce coal. “The quality of life is just not as good.”

Obert Bore, programme manager at the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA), says Dinson is already producing steel at large scale using coal in Zimbabwe following the rise in demand for steel in the region. This is coming especially from South Africa where a large steel manufacturing company shuttered operations in 2025.

Bore says coal is abundant in Zimbabwe but by using more and more of it, the country is violating its commitment to reduce emissions by phasing down fossil fuels.

“In that way, we are not contributing enough to … reducing the use of coal as part of the fight against climate change,” he says.

Zimbabwe’s latest climate action plan, known as a Nationally Determined Contribution, under the Paris Agreement, commits it to reduce reliance on coal by increasing its renewable-energy capacity. It pledges a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 40% per capita by 2035.

Bore also notes Europe’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), a tax imposed on goods with a large carbon footprint being imported into the EU market. CBAM came into full effect on 1 January 2026.

“If Zimbabwe is looking at exporting its steel to Europe and that steel is produced with coal, it will be much more expensive, hence not competitive in the EU market,” he tells Dialogue Earth.

According to ZimTrade, iron and steel were Zimbabwe’s second most valuable export to the EU in 2022 and 2023, after tobacco.

Greening the steel industry

Shen Xinyi, a researcher at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, says Zimbabwe can “embed sustainability from the outset” as it grows its domestic steel industry. She says it can, like many African countries, marry industrial development to long-term climate goals.

Recommended

According to Shen, countries like China that are already industrialised should contribute more to Zimbabwe and other Global South economies to support low-carbon industrialisation “through technology transfer, climate finance and capacity-building”.  

She observes that Africa is one of the few regions experiencing sustained growth in demand for steel. While consumption in China and other major steel producers faces decline, and the issue of overcapacity.

“A growing market provides both profitability and the right conditions to deploy emerging low-carbon  technologies,” she tells Dialogue Earth. “Zimbabwe could, therefore, benefit from leapfrogging to cleaner production pathways.”

Compared to blast furnaces, electric arc furnaces (EAF) can offer a much less emission-intensive route to making steel.

Green energy for green steel

For technologies such as EAFs to be truly low-carbon, a large supply of renewable energy is needed. That means investment in clean energy sources which, according to Bore, most African governments and the private sector have not sufficiently made.

Very few large industrial plants in Africa are powered by renewable energy, he says.

“Clean energy is … not readily available across Africa,” Bore says. “In some instances, it is not very reliable for large-scale production, hence you will need backup power, which is mostly in the form of fossils.”

Power Shift Africa’s Manjonjo says that while green sources of energy are often believed to be expensive to exploit, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa and Namibia are blessed with an abundance of sun and wind resources.

Martin January, a mining engineer at the Zimbabwe School of Mining, notes that Dinson’s Manhize steel plant currently includes a 50-megawatt solar component and a 200-megawatt waste-gas recovery system under development.

“These energy choices lay the groundwork for future decarbonisation,” January says. “The country should focus on navigating the current development-climate dilemma rather than be constrained by it.”

Guiding investments

From 2021 to 2022, China introduced a series of policy documents, signalling its intention to promote greener overseas investment and trade.

“These documents indicate that the Chinese government recognises the importance of green investment, particularly given China’s role as a major manufacturing and steel-producing country,” Shen explains.

However, most of these policies are guiding frameworks, rather than legally binding regulations, she adds.

She points out that host countries like Zimbabwe therefore need “strong domestic standards, clear regulatory expectations and consistent enforcement to ensure all foreign investors – Chinese or otherwise – comply with green requirements.”

“With the right policies, African economies can develop competitive steel industries aligned with global decarbonisation trends instead of repeating the ‘pollute first, clean up later’ trajectory taken by many industrialised nations,” she says.

Manjonjo says Zimbabwe government policy “is simply that we need to produce more steel” and when the country got the Chinese investment, coal was the default fuel choice.

“The country does not have specific policy or regulation on steel production technologies,” he tells Dialogue Earth. “The current policy is very much development first.”

Business

Continue reading

Aerial view of a rural village with rooftops fitted with solar panels, surrounded by green fields and agricultural land Article
Energy transition

Inside China’s solar villages
A worker inspects solar panels on a floating platform in a body of water Opinion
China in the world

Climate action can unlock Southeast Asia’s future competitiveness
Protesters hold bright yellow signs with messages against red tagging on the street Article
Environmental defenders

Declared a terrorist for bringing renewable power to Philippine communities
Leaders shake hands during a signing ceremony for the Mercosur-European Union partnership Article
Trade

Birth of biggest ever trade bloc troubles environmental experts
A large oil tanker is anchored in the lake Article
Geopolitics

Trump, China and 300 billion barrels of Venezuelan oil
An aerial view of green and yellow rice terraces, China News Digest
Conservation

Art installation on flyway in China dismantled over bird strike concerns
A whale's tail emerges from ocean waters Article
Wildlife

Patagonia’s whale watchers fear impact of Argentina’s gas export plans
three people holding large yams Article
Farming

Kerala Adivasi families emancipated by growing yam, tapioca

Explore topics

Cookies Settings

Dialogue Earth uses cookies to provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser. It allows us to recognise you when you return to Dialogue Earth and helps us to understand which sections of the website you find useful.

Required Cookies

Required Cookies should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.

Dialogue Earth - Dialogue Earth is an independent organisation dedicated to promoting a common understanding of the world's urgent environmental challenges. Read our privacy policy.

Cloudflare - Cloudflare is a service used for the purposes of increasing the security and performance of web sites and services. Read Cloudflare's privacy policy and terms of service.

Functional Cookies

Dialogue Earth uses several functional cookies to collect anonymous information such as the number of site visitors and the most popular pages. Keeping these cookies enabled helps us to improve our website.

Google Analytics - The Google Analytics cookies are used to gather anonymous information about how you use our websites. We use this information to improve our sites and report on the reach of our content. Read Google's privacy policy and terms of service.

Advertising Cookies

This website uses the following additional cookies:

Google Inc. - Google operates Google Ads, Display & Video 360, and Google Ad Manager. These services allow advertisers to plan, execute and analyze marketing programs with greater ease and efficiency, while enabling publishers to maximize their returns from online advertising. Note that you may see cookies placed by Google for advertising, including the opt out cookie, under the Google.com or DoubleClick.net domains.

Twitter - Twitter is a real-time information network that connects you to the latest stories, ideas, opinions and news about what you find interesting. Simply find the accounts you find compelling and follow the conversations.

Facebook Inc. - Facebook is an online social networking service. China Dialogue aims to help guide our readers to content that they are interested in, so they can continue to read more of what they enjoy. If you are a social media user, then we are able to do this through a pixel provided by Facebook, which allows Facebook to place cookies on your web browser. For example, when a Facebook user returns to Facebook from our site, Facebook can identify them as part of a group of China Dialogue readers, and deliver them marketing messages from us, i.e. more of our content on biodiversity. Data that can be obtained through this is limited to the URL of the pages that have been visited and the limited information a browser might pass on, such as its IP address. In addition to the cookie controls that we mentioned above, if you are a Facebook user you can opt out by following this link.

Linkedin - LinkedIn is a business- and employment-oriented social networking service that operates via websites and mobile apps.

Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance