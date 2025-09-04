Energy

The evolving role of China in Argentina’s energy transition

China has been key to the development of renewables in Argentina, but new political and economic realities raise questions about the future
English
<p>Workers installing solar panels at the Cafayate solar park in Salta, Argentina, in 2019. Chinese investment has been key to the development of renewable energy in the country (Image: Xinhua / Martin Zabala / Alamy)</p>

Workers installing solar panels at the Cafayate solar park in Salta, Argentina, in 2019. Chinese investment has been key to the development of renewable energy in the country (Image: Xinhua / Martin Zabala / Alamy)

Over the past decade, Chinese companies have played a fundamental role in the expansion of Argentina’s clean energy infrastructure, both through financing and direct participation in large projects.

However, recent geopolitical and economic changes, such as the current Argentine government’s closer alignment with the United States over China, the significant cuts made to Argentina’s public infrastructure budget since 2024, and global trade tensions, cast doubt on China’s interest in maintaining that financing momentum.

This comes amid concerns about the future of renewable energy in Argentina, where the relevant regulatory framework, covering the period of 2015 to 2025, is reaching its conclusion. Law 27,191 established incentives to target 16% of electricity demand being met with renewable sources by the end of 2021, rising to 18% by the end of 2023 and 20% by the end of this year.

According to official data, the share of renewables in Argentina’s electricity mix reached 13% in 2021, rose to 14.3% in 2023, and averaged 17.2% in the first four months of 2025. Of the renewable energy generated so far this year, 70% has come from wind power, followed by solar power with 19%.

“Chinese investment in renewable energy in Argentina has shown sustained growth and diversification both in terms of technology and geography,” said Oriana Cherini, a researcher in international relations at the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (Conicet).

“Companies such as PowerChina and Envision have developed wind and solar projects in several provinces, within a framework of cooperation initially promoted at the national level, and coordinated through instruments such as Argentina’s accession to the Belt and Road Initiative,” she added.

The Belt and Road Initiative

First announced by China’s leader Xi Jinping in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a global infrastructure development strategy designed to boost trade and economic growth.

“Belt” refers to the Silk Road Economic Belt – a series of overland routes linking China to Europe via Central Asia and the Middle East; “Road” acknowledges the 21st-century maritime Silk Road – a sea route connecting China’s southern coast to the Mediterranean via East Africa.

A vast range of projects, including motorways, ports, power plants and factories, have been called a part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Among the most significant Chinese solar projects is the Cauchari solar park, in Argentina’s northern province of Jujuy. It has 312 megawatts of installed capacity, which is expected to be expanded to 500 MW. The plant was mainly financed by the Export-Import Bank of China (Exim) and built by PowerChina, Shanghai Electric Construction and Talesun. Another notable project is the Cafayate solar park in the north-western Calchaquí Valley, built by PowerChina and inaugurated in 2019, with a capacity of 97.6 MW.

China also has a significant presence in the wind sector, backing four wind farms with a total installed capacity of 355 MW in Loma Blanca, in the southern province of Chubut. These projects were built by PowerChina and are operated by the Chinese firm Goldwind, as is the Miramar wind farm in the south of Buenos Aires province, with 96 MW of capacity.

three people with laptops at large desk
Chinese engineers working at the Cauchari solar park in the northwestern province of Jujuy, Argentina, in November 2020. The plant was mainly financed and constructed by Chinese companies (Image: Imago / Alamy)

Factors at play

According to Stella Maris Juste, a Conicet researcher with a PhD in international relations, one of the main impediments to the development of new projects is the availability of funds from large Chinese institutions such as its policy banks, the Exim Bank and the China Development Bank – “the ones that normally finance investments in renewables” in Argentina, she said.

A recent report by the Global Development Policy Center at Boston University in the United States detailed that China allocated USD 472 billion in public financing and public guarantees to low- and middle-income countries around the world between 2008 and 2024. According to the report, however, current lending levels are well below the highs recorded in 2015-2017; total lending from the two institutions to Latin America and the Caribbean averaged just USD 1.3 billion per year between 2019 and 2023.

On the other hand, the report says foreign direct investment (FDI) from Chinese companies is on the rise: “Chinese FDI has skyrocketed, both in absolute terms and in relation to development financing. This change could reflect a maturing of the Belt and Road Initiative, as Chinese companies gain experience abroad and are able to take on project management themselves.” The trend is apparent in other locations where China invests, such as Indonesia.

For Juste, government programmes launched to stimulate renewables in Argentina, such as RenovAR in 2016, which now no longer exist, facilitated the mobilisation of resources at an earlier stage. Added to this is the geopolitical factor of strained relations: “When political ties are strong, there is more synergy in financial cooperation,” she said.

Recommended

Juste and Cherini agreed on the growing importance of Argentina’s subnational governments for Chinese investment, given President Javier Milei’s closer alignment with the United States.

Until 2023, the national government played a facilitating role in relations with China, favouring strategic agreements. This is no longer the case – now it is the provinces taking the initiative. “Through subnational agendas, many of them are promoting direct links, becoming key players in energy cooperation,” said Cherini.

Future prospects

One of the factors impacting the renewable sector’s outlook is the expiry of the 2015 renewable energy law at the end of this year.

Gustavo Castagnino, who directs corporate, regulatory and sustainability affairs at the renewable energy firm Genneia, said an extension of the law is being pushed for. This would maintain the 20% target, for a deadline yet to be confirmed, along with the legal and fiscal protections for those investing in the sector.

“Energy demand will remain steady in the coming years, and renewable energy is very competitive today, so we expect penetration to grow strongly anyway,” Castagnino added.

Camila Mercure, who coordinates climate policy at the Environment and Natural Resources Foundation (FARN), an NGO, argues that although this year’s targets are unlikely to be met, the law was an important tool for the sector’s development. “Not updating the law creates barriers and challenges for the transition in our country,” she says. “Above all, it creates great uncertainty about what energy policy will look like in terms of renewables in the coming years.”

Recommended

Another key factor when analysing the future of Argentina’s renewables sector is the lack of infrastructure development for electricity transmission, needed to support sources such as wind and solar. Significant Chinese investment has arrived in transmission projects in neighbouring Brazil and Chile, while in 2022, China’s State Grid announced plans to invest USD 1 billion in grid upgrades around Buenos Aires. But these grid shortcomings in Argentina have limited growth opportunities in recent years. In May, the government presented a plan for the private sector to finance 16 priority transmission projects.

“The electricity system needs new investment in generation, transmission and distribution to ensure more competitive energy – i.e. lower costs and a more secure system,” said Castagnino.

As such, Mercure said that the country’s limited electricity transmission infrastructure is making distributed generation – for example, solar panels fitted to a house or powering a micro-grid – an appealing option. Argentina currently has just 78MW of installed distributed electricity capacity, and approximately 2,900 electricity-generating users. Almost all of these users rely on solar panels, practically all of which in Argentina are imported from China – though the country’s first domestic factory is set to enter production this year.

These challenges around transmission, Mercure said, are “an invitation to move towards distributed generation schemes, precisely because they allow generation to be brought closer to consumption centres”.

Continue reading

A mountain range with a serene lake nestled between the peaks Article
Glaciers

Tiny glacial lakes in the Himalayas pose unexpected flooding threats
A man walking alongside a row of solar panels Article
Negotiations

What would success look like at Africa Climate Summit 2?
London Stock Exchange board displaying message "London Stock Exchange Welcomes the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China" Article
Finance

Q&A: What next for China’s green finance?
An aerial view of green and yellow rice terraces, China News Digest
China in the world

China pushes energy cooperation in SCO summit
aerial view of flooded city Opinion
Technology

China’s extreme weather AI tools can help countries adapt
Empty classroom Article
Global heating

Too hot to learn: Why school heat is a growing problem
Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric project Article
Hydropower

Ecuador drops dam dispute with China, but project remains contentious
wind turbines near rice fields Explainer
Wind

Explainer: How mainland Southeast Asia is incorporating wind power

Explore topics

Cookies Settings

Dialogue Earth uses cookies to provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser. It allows us to recognise you when you return to Dialogue Earth and helps us to understand which sections of the website you find useful.

Required Cookies

Required Cookies should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.

Dialogue Earth - Dialogue Earth is an independent organisation dedicated to promoting a common understanding of the world's urgent environmental challenges. Read our privacy policy.

Cloudflare - Cloudflare is a service used for the purposes of increasing the security and performance of web sites and services. Read Cloudflare's privacy policy and terms of service.

Functional Cookies

Dialogue Earth uses several functional cookies to collect anonymous information such as the number of site visitors and the most popular pages. Keeping these cookies enabled helps us to improve our website.

Google Analytics - The Google Analytics cookies are used to gather anonymous information about how you use our websites. We use this information to improve our sites and report on the reach of our content. Read Google's privacy policy and terms of service.

Advertising Cookies

This website uses the following additional cookies:

Google Inc. - Google operates Google Ads, Display & Video 360, and Google Ad Manager. These services allow advertisers to plan, execute and analyze marketing programs with greater ease and efficiency, while enabling publishers to maximize their returns from online advertising. Note that you may see cookies placed by Google for advertising, including the opt out cookie, under the Google.com or DoubleClick.net domains.

Twitter - Twitter is a real-time information network that connects you to the latest stories, ideas, opinions and news about what you find interesting. Simply find the accounts you find compelling and follow the conversations.

Facebook Inc. - Facebook is an online social networking service. China Dialogue aims to help guide our readers to content that they are interested in, so they can continue to read more of what they enjoy. If you are a social media user, then we are able to do this through a pixel provided by Facebook, which allows Facebook to place cookies on your web browser. For example, when a Facebook user returns to Facebook from our site, Facebook can identify them as part of a group of China Dialogue readers, and deliver them marketing messages from us, i.e. more of our content on biodiversity. Data that can be obtained through this is limited to the URL of the pages that have been visited and the limited information a browser might pass on, such as its IP address. In addition to the cookie controls that we mentioned above, if you are a Facebook user you can opt out by following this link.

Linkedin - LinkedIn is a business- and employment-oriented social networking service that operates via websites and mobile apps.

Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance