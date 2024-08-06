Reporting climate change in Africa: A free six-part course

Africa stands at the epicentre of the global climate crisis. Its 1.2 billion citizens urgently need reliable information and accessible discussion on the crisis and the continent’s response. African journalists have a key role to play in getting us there.
With this need in mind, Dialogue Earth, in collaboration with partners, experts and seasoned African journalists has developed a free, six-part course on reporting climate change in Africa for young and upcoming African journalists. Finishers of the course can apply for a certificate and, for a limited time, the opportunity to receive a reporting grant of up to USD 1500.
Click on the interactive window below to begin the course (we recommend expanding to full screen), or read the rest of the article to find out more.
Enhance your knowledge to tell impactful climate stories
Climate change is a topic that’s both technical and political, economic and cultural. It is grounded in the injustices of the past and driven by competing visions of the future. Reporting on it requires scientific knowledge, cultural sensitivity, joined up thinking and the ability to reflect both local and global concerns.
Touching on almost every aspect of our societies, climate is one of the most important and complex journalistic beats. Understanding the fundamentals of climate change will help you ground your storytelling in fact, debunk misinformation, and reach broader audiences through clear explanations. It will enable you to place your stories within the larger context of agriculture, health, migration, technology transfer, public debt and even conflict in Africa, all of which are affected by climate change. It will allow you to ask the right questions and convey the urgency of the situation.
Enhancing your climate knowledge will strengthen your reporting and contribute to a more informed public discourse on climate change in Africa.
Here’s what to expect
The course will introduce you to the causes and effects of climate change, its impacts on Africa and how African governments and communities are responding to the challenge.
Your instructor is Diana Yegon, a Kenyan journalist with a passion for climate change reporting, who will guide you throughout. You’ll also have the opportunity to learn from award-winning climate journalists and policy experts.
The course, which can be navigated via the interactive window above, includes filmed talks, interviews with experts, and quizzes. It is divided into six short modules, each focusing on a different aspect of climate reporting.
Module 1: Introduction to climate change
Provides a foundational understanding of climate change issues.
Module 2: Reporting climate change for beginners
Equips you with reporting skills to communicate climate change effectively.
Module 3: Climate change and Africa: The big picture
Focuses on the impacts of climate change – geophysical, social, economic – on Africa.
Module 4: Tailoring reporting to African audiences
Offers guidance on how to shape climate-change reporting for African contexts and audiences.
Module 5: Africa’s climate solutions
Explores potential solutions and a “just transition” for Africa in the face of climate change.
Module 6: Your African climate intervention
Looks at how African journalists can broaden the impact of their climate reporting.
How to navigate the course
To make the most of Reporting Climate Change in Africa, we recommend following these steps:
1. Enrol and familiarise yourself with the platform: Click on the interactive window above to sign up to the course. First fill in the questionnaire - this will help us evaluate the course's effectiveness. Then take some time to explore the course layout.
2. Engage with the modules: Dedicate time to watch the instructional videos and complete the interactive quizzes. Each module builds on the previous one, so it’s important to follow the sequence.
3. Apply what you learn: Take the insights and knowledge you gain from each module and try applying them to your reporting. Discuss with your peers what works best for your audiences.
4. Email us to receive a certificate of completion: Once you finish the course, send an email to [email protected] to receive your well-earned certificate.
Putting it into practice – reporting grants
For a limited time, you can apply for one of ten reporting grants of up to USD 1,500 from Dialogue Earth and the Wits Centre for Journalism. This grant will provide you with the necessary resources to apply your learning and report for Dialogue Earth on an under-reported issue from your country.
To be eligible for a grant, you must complete all six of the Reporting Climate Change in Africa modules. Apply for the grant here by 13 August 2024. Please include your certificate of completion in the application (see point 4 above).
Empower yourself
By enrolling in the Reporting Climate Change in Africa course, you are taking a step towards becoming a powerful voice for climate change in Africa. You’ll gain the skills needed to translate complex environmental issues into clear, compelling stories that resonate with your audience. Moreover, you will be part of a growing network of journalists committed to making a difference.
Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your reporting skills and contribute to the critical conversation on climate change. We look forward to supporting you in this journey.