Philippines bets on natural gas to accelerate renewable energy

Wilma Abanel is worried about falling fish numbers in the waters she has long relied upon for a living. The Verde Island Passage is a biodiversity hotspot off the coast of Luzon Island in the Philippines. Abanel attributes the decline in the passage to the growing number of liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, which she says are damaging marine sanctuaries.

“In the past, before the plants were built, our catches were plentiful and we didn’t worry about our daily expenses. We also had no problems sending our children to school,” Abanel said.

“But when these plants started to increase, we faced a big problem because it’s not just our livelihood and income that are affected here. More than anything, it’s the destruction of the environment and the impact on our health,” she added.

LNG is a natural gas that has been cooled into a liquid that is easier and safer to store and transport over long distances. Once LNG arrives at import terminals, it is warmed up and converted back into gas. From there, the gas is sent through pipelines to homes or power plants, where it is burned to generate electricity.

In early January, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed the Philippine Natural Gas Industry Development Act, to promote the development of the country’ natural gas as a “safe, efficient, and cost-effective” fuel for power plants and an “indispensable contributor” to energy security.

The new law aims to promote natural gas as a “transition” fuel to intermittent renewable energy. Through the measure, the Philippines is not only positioning itself as a key LNG importer but also prioritising locally sourced gas to reduce reliance on foreign supply.

Senator Pia Cayetano, who authored the law, explained that securing a steadier local supply would reduce the country’s vulnerability to price fluctuations caused by geopolitical conflicts like Russia’s war in Ukraine.

This just looks like a bridge to nowhere Krishna Ariola, an energy campaigner with the Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development

She pointed out that natural gas exploration has declined significantly over the decades. More than 150 wells were drilled in the Philippines in the 1970s, but none have been since 2019, she said. The exploration efforts of Philippine petroleum company PXP Energy Corp, in Reed Bank, a resource-rich area in the West Philippine Sea, have been stalled for years due to a maritime dispute with China, which claims the area as its own.

Since 2001, the Malampaya gas field off the western province of Palawan has been providing fuel to power plants that produce roughly a fifth of the country’s electricity. It is expected to run dry by 2027, forcing the Philippines to seek alternative energy sources.

“Malampaya was supposed to be the first of many producing gas fields in the Philippines, but it turned out to be the only one,” Cayetano said in a release. “The country needs more Malampayas: we barely have one left.”

However, energy analysts and environmental advocates argue that doubling down on natural gas could still force the country to depend on fossil fuels and further delay the transition to clean energy.

Krishna Ariola, an energy campaigner with the Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development, a Philippine think-tank, said: “The [law] is a clear indicator that this is a detour from what was committed by the president with regards to renewable-energy commitments in his previous State of the Nation Addresses. This just looks like a bridge to nowhere.”

In his previous addresses, Marcos said the government is actively promoting renewable energy to help the Philippines reach its goal of increasing the share of clean energy in the power mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

Problem, not solution

The role of natural gas in powering the Philippines is “driving this idea that we need to quickly replace” domestically produced natural gas with LNG,” said Sam Reynolds, an energy finance analyst with the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

Although burning natural gas releases considerably less carbon dioxide than coal or oil, critics point out that it remains a major source of planet-warming emissions. It can also release methane, a greenhouse gas more than 10 times as potent as carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, during extraction, transport and processing.

Relying on LNG can also lock nations into long-term fossil-fuel infrastructure like import terminals and gas-fired power plants. To limit warming to 1.5C, the world needs to rapidly phase out fossil fuels, including LNG, and fully transition to renewables, scientists stress.

Verde Island Passage, where Abanel fishes, hosts five of the six operating gas plants in the Philippines, along with two LNG terminals, and over a dozen other proposed projects. The passage is situated in the Coral Triangle, a region spanning six countries in Southeast Asia and Melanesia that harbours 76% of the world’s known coral species and over 2,000 species of coral reef fish.

Local people buy fish on the beach at Puerto Galera, on Mindoro Island, the Philippines (Image: Robert Gilhooly / Alamy)

There are 19 LNG terminals in the Coral Triangle. A report by US nonprofits Earth Insight and SkyTruth warned that expanding gas infrastructure increases the risk of harm from water pollution, heightened shipping traffic, and oil spills, all of which threaten marine ecosystems and local livelihoods.

According to the report, over 100 offshore oil and gas blocks are currently producing in the Coral Triangle, with over 450 additional blocks being explored for future extraction. If all existing blocks were to go into production, approximately 16% of the biodiverse region would be directly impacted by oil and gas development.

“The Philippines has the second-highest number of oil slicks from transiting vessels in the Coral Triangle. With a large amount of oil and gas blocks in the exploration phase, there is still an opportunity to change course and defend its many sensitive habitats,” the report noted.

Under the new legislation, the Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is ordered to establish national standards for methane emissions and other pollutants from the natural gas industry not regulated by existing laws.

The DENR must also determine and monitor compliance with the environmental standards for the siting, construction, operation and maintenance, expansion, rehabilitation, decommissioning, and abandonment of natural gas facilities.

The path from fossil fuels

On the day he returned to the White House, Donald Trump lifted a freeze on processing export permits for new LNG projects. IEEFA’s Reynolds said the move’s impact on the Philippines would be minimal, but would add to the “volatility of LNG even more”.

“We’re already seeing that play out with China. LNG becomes the target of trade bullying and retaliation, and it creates, overall, a much more uncertain environment,” said Reynolds.

“I think that’s going to be very important for the Philippines to consider. Much of its LNG is coming from the United States but to what extent does Trump even exacerbate some of the challenges that the fuel was already facing?” he added.

China is the world’s largest buyer of LNG, while the US is the largest exporter. But China has not imported any LNG from the US since February when Trump announced tariffs on the country, reports Nikkei Asia.

Many US LNG contracts are set to begin in the coming years but much of this supply may not reach China due to the tariffs, said Reynolds. So Reynolds thinks China will resell increasing volumes of the US LNG they are contracted to buy. “I think that could drive a larger push into Southeast Asia on behalf of Chinese traders.”

China National Offshore Oil Corp, the largest offshore oil and gas producer in China, is already supplying LNG to Filipino energy provider First Gen Corporation.

As the world warms and the Philippines continues to face devastating climate disasters, gas should have no place in the country’s energy future, environmentalists and clean energy advocates argue. They say the Philippines, one of the most climate-vulnerable nations, must instead prioritise renewable energy.

The timing of the law’s passage “can almost be interpreted as an insult to the many who have suffered and continue to suffer from recent climate disasters,” said Jefferson Chua, campaigner at Greenpeace Philippines, referring to the six consecutive tropical cyclones that hit the country in late October and November 2024.

“The president must use his significant influence to reverse this decision and improve the policy and infrastructure environment for renewable energy. His administration must mandate a net-zero target that would ensure the phase out of coal, oil and gas and start enabling the transition of energy systems towards a massive uptake of renewables,” he added.

CEED’s Ariola said renewable energy should be the country’s “exit plan” from fossil-fuel dependence. “Without the Philippine government tapping our massive potential for renewable energy, we will always be in a revolving door with fossil fuels,” she said.

“The industry will keep going back between coal and gas and probably, in the future, other false solutions, unless we’re able to displace them. Unless we allow renewable energy to become dominant.”

Abanel, the fisher from Batangas, could only plead for the gas infrastructures in her community to cease operation and for the government to protect Verde Island Passage.

“The life of Verde Island Passage is intertwined with our survival. If it gets destroyed, we’ll have nothing left,” she said.