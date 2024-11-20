New Indonesian Broadcasting Bill threatens environmental journalism

In March 2024, Indonesia’s House of Representatives released a draft of the new Broadcasting Bill without prior consultation or notice. The bill proposes stringent controls over digital journalism, including restrictions on investigative reporting and any content related to the political interests of a digital platform’s owner.

This development is at odds with the new Indonesian administration’s stated commitment to press freedom. Following President Prabowo Subianto’s inauguration last month, his director-general of information and public communication, Prabunindya Revta Revolusi, promised to improve the country’s standing on the Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF) world press freedom index, where it ranks 111th out of 180 – having steadily declined during the past decade.

Critics warn the draft bill threatens to further erode this ranking, while curtailing public discourse on critical issues, including climate and environment policies.

A rushed and over-reaching bill

The proposed bill was released without any prior consultation with key stakeholders in Indonesia’s press ecosystem, such as the Press Council, the Independent Journalists Alliance or media representatives. It was also not published on the House of Representatives’ official website, violating the Public Information Disclosure Act.

The draft introduces 11 broadcasting standards for digital content, encompassing both user-generated material (YouTube videos, for example) and content distributed via streaming services like Netflix. Among the most concerning provisions are bans on investigative reporting and content addressing sensitive themes such as gender minorities, acts of violence, tobacco, drugs, “negative lifestyles”, or topics tied to the political interests of digital platform owners.

The bill comes at a time when Indonesia’s news consumption habits are shifting away from traditional media in favour of digital platforms. According to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2024, 60% of Indonesians rely on social media for news, with short-video platforms like TikTok growing particularly fast.

Speaking at a Jakarta forum in March, Abdul Kharis, a member of the 2019-2024 House of Representatives, justified revising Indonesia’s broadcasting laws to address the glowing influence of digital media. He argued that the current legislation, introduced in 2002, is now outdated and inadequate for protecting the public from the associated negative impacts. For example, some members expressed concerns about LGBTQ+ content, claiming it undermines Indonesian values.

The current broadcasting law regulates only traditional media platforms such as television and radio, defining broadcasters as either public (Televisi Republik Indonesia), private (Indosiar, TransTV, Metro TV), paid (cable sevices) or community-based. It does not include provisions for internet or digital broadcasting systems, creating a regulatory gap that proponents of the bill say it aims to address.



During the same Jakarta forum, Firman Subagiyo, another 2019-2024 House of Representatives member, hoped the new bill would put an end to what he perceives to be media monopolisation in Indonesia. “[The bill] needs to be passed in this [2019-2024] session period,” he said. “We don’t want this to be carried over to the new House of Representative members [2024-2029], as it would mean starting again from zero.”

In response to the bill’s publication, a civil society coalition comprising the Press Council, media watchdog Remotivi and the Indonesian Journalist Alliance was quckly formed. The coalition has strongly opposed the bill and called on the government to withdraw it.

Indonesia’s environmental journalism

Private news channel Kompas TV has focused extensively on climate change, producing investigative journalism and in-depth video programmes that demand critical thinking and deep reflection from its audience. Its executive producer, Anneke Frayanty, tells Dialogue Earth that if the bill passes, its climate coverage could be severely restricted.

Environmental journalism in Indonesia is already under threat. In early October, Herry Kabut, the editor-in-chief of independent media outlet Floresa, was attacked by police while covering a demonstration against a geothermal project accused of land grabbing.

In a statement, Herry said he was beaten multiple times and strangled by officers, who also confiscated his phone, read his messages and interrogated him about some of his contacts. “They claimed ‘my photos were part of an effort to provoke residents’,” wrote Herry in October. Herry added that the police released him after four hours in custody, once they were satisfied he was in fact a journalist, but requested he not disclose the incident.

Based on a report conducted by the Indonesian Journalism Alliance (AJI) and published earlier this year, 15 journalists faced intimidation while reporting on climate issues in 2023. The Safe Journalism Consortium research classifies Indonesia’s journalists as “somewhat protected”, highlighting the inadequate safeguards for reporters covering sensitive topics like climate change.

Last year, the AJI launched the Safety for Environmental Journalists module on IMS Learn, an online media training hub hosted by International Media Support, a non-profit working to educate and strengthen the global media landscape. According to AJI chair Nany Afrida, journalists need to inform and prepare themselves before they do on-the-ground reporting: “We still need to raise awareness that violence against journalists is strictly prohibited – and the only legal instrument that can be implemented for journalists is media law.” Nany also criticised the proposed Broadcasting Bill for discriminating against journalists: “It should be drafted by someone who is an expert in broadcasting, so it’s a regulation that makes sense.”

Press freedom at a crossroads

Ignatius Haryanto, a journalism lecturer at Nusantra Multimedia University (UMN), says the bill undermines the public’s right to information. He stresses that environmental protection and natural resource exploitation are inextricably linked to politics, business and power. In this context, he emphasises that robust media scrutiny is critical for holding vested interests to account.

Wahyu Dhyatmika, head of the Indonesian Cyber Media Association (AMSI) and CEO of Info Media Digital (Tempo.co and Tempo Digital), highlights the importance of media coverage on the climate crisis. He worries that restricting press freedom, expression and access to information will all negatively impact the public.

If there is no credible reporting on climate issues that are oriented for the public good, I believe bad things are waiting for all of us Wahyu Dhyatmika, head of AMSI and CEO of Info Media Digital

“Take the carbon trading programme as an example: it is one of the priorities of the Prabowo presidency,” says Wahyu. “If there is no credible reporting on climate issues that are oriented for the public good, I believe bad things are waiting for all of us.”

Wahyu also questions the suitability of the Broadcasting Bill as a legal instrument for regulating digital ecosystems, such as streaming services and user-generated-content platforms. He cites evolving global discourse around digital media, which advocates for specific laws governing digital platforms rather than updating outdated broadcasting frameworks. Wahyu suggests the European Union’s Digital Media Act could offer ideas, underscoring the need for credible information, data privacy and algorithm regulation.

“It is fundamentally flawed for the government to regulate digital media through the lens of broadcasting,” says Wahyu.

Wahyu further calls for a comprehensive review of Indonesia’s legal framework for digital information. “We need a fundamental solution that accommodates the press’ interests. Balanced partnerships and fair compensation between journalism, the media industry and the publishing ecosystem are essential to achieving a win-win situation.”

Despite what some see as the bill’s potential to limit press freedom, Ignatius remains optimistic. He believes that with consistent and unified action from civil society groups, there is still an opportunity to amend the legislation to better reflect Indonesia’s democratic and media values.

However, with the lack of transparency in the drafting process, uncertainty looms over the future of Indonesia’s new Broadcasting Bill and its broader implications for media freedom.