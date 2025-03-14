The South African fishers fighting fossil fuels

As a large bank of fog blanketed Port Nolloth’s coastline on 26 March 2024, several small boats bobbed lazily in the harbour. Beyond the inlet and audible through the fog, days of sustained, strong winds had made the Atlantic Ocean swells unruly.

“The sea is still too strong,” said Walter Steenkamp, as he watched a handful of his fellow fishers preparing to go out. With the bad weather having foiled them for a few days, the men were desperate to make some money. Steenkamp awaited calmer waters.

Port Nolloth is a small coastal village 90km south of the Namibian border in the Northern Cape, South Africa’s largest and least populated province. The village became a hub for diamond mining and fishing in the 1920s. While the diamond industry developed in waves of boom and bust, the fishing industry grew steadily until the 1970s, driven by foreign demand for its canned fish.

The ruins of a fish and chip shop outside Port Nolloth’s harbour (Image: Barry Christianson

Today, the diamond mines lie dormant, no longer profitable for large-scale extraction. Fishing, too, has declined, with industrial overharvesting blamed for much of the loss. But it is still one of the two main economic activities in Port Nolloth, alongside small-scale diamond recovery in shuttered mines.

Steenkamp is the chairperson of Aukatowa Fisheries, Port Nolloth’s small-scale fishing cooperative. He fought for years for small-scale fishers to be recognised and given fishing rights so they could share in the country’s marine resources. Ultimately, he was successful.

From port to court

Since 2021, he has been campaigning with his colleagues on another issue: the risks they believe multiple planned offshore oil and gas projects pose to the environment, their livelihoods, and the future of their children.

That year, Shell announced it would commence a 3D seismic survey – a method for exploring the subsurface in detail – off South Africa’s eastern coast. This was to prove the first of many such surveys, by multiple companies.

More recently, exploration activities have moved closer to Port Nolloth. In 2023, UK-based TGS Geophysical Company was given authorisation to conduct a large-scale seismic survey in an area covering 57,400 sq km of ocean off the west coast. The South African branch of French energy giant Total, known as Teepsa, was also authorised to drill 10 exploratory wells for oil and gas, roughly offshore of the area between Port Nolloth and Hondeklip Bay.

Gwede Mantashe, the minister of mineral and petroleum resources, sees oil and gas production as a means to energy security for the African continent. This is particularly important for South Africa, which only emerged from years of rolling electricity blackouts in 2024, and continues to experience them intermittently.

But some South Africans worry about the consequences of increasing amounts of exploration activity close to home, and have taken action to oppose them.

A meeting of Aukatowa Fisheries, chaired by Walter Steenkamp (Image: Barry Christianson

In late 2024, Aukatowa Fisheries, along with environmental NGOs Natural Justice and Green Connection, launched two court cases to review the government authorisations given to TGS and Teepsa. The applicants said the High Court should stop fossil fuel activities near Port Nolloth for several reasons. These included inadequate environmental impact reports (EIRs) that downplay the risks of spills and seismic surveys; failures to consider the impacts of multiple projects in the same area; and a failure to consider the climate impacts of extracting more fossil fuels.

Spill concerns

Melissa Groenik, an attorney for Natural Justice, says the EIRs for both TGS and Teepsa minimise the risks from accidental spills associated with their respective operations. “We know … that the impacts of an oil spill will be catastrophic,” says Groenik. “They acknowledge it often, but they just diminish the risk completely,” she says. Teepsa’s impact report says the company’s experience with drilling wells off the South Coast, where the sea conditions are more extreme than near Port Nolloth, lowers the risk of a spill or well blowout.”

Work by researchers, submitted to the court, appears to support Groenik’s assertion in the case involving Teepsa.

Annalisa Bracco is co-director of the Ocean Science and Engineering Graduate Programme at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the US. Her submission, seen by Dialogue Earth, states that in Teepsa’s final EIR, there was no ability to validate the output of the modelling exercise undertaken by the company against real-world conditions in the area. Should a spill occur, “the true extent of shoreline oiling may have been underestimated”, the submission added.

Jean Harris is a marine scientist and the executive director of WildOceans, an organisation focused on biodiversity protection in Southern Africa. She provided expert evidence that said she had “identified deficits in the environmental impact assessment relating … to the impacts of an oil spill on marine protected areas and hake, anchovy and pilchard spawning areas”.

Salted snoek hang on drying lines outside the seafood processing factory in Port Nolloth. Snoek and lobster are the village’s most important catches (Image: Barry Christianson

Groenik says the overall impact of various exploration activities also needs to be considered. She points out that another company, Searcher Geodata UK, was recently given authorisation by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to perform a seismic survey in the same area as TGS.

Groenik worries that the noise and disruption of multiple seismic surveys could harm marine life. “These kinds of cumulative impacts are not being taken into account in these applications… They’re not considering what might happen when seismic surveys and drilling activities occur at the same time, or close in time,” she says.

Carmen Mannarino of the Masifundise Development Trust, a civil society organisation, says that up until now, litigation to stop oil and gas exploration has focused on procedural issues such as community consultation or how close to shore drilling would occur. She says a ruling based on the collective environmental impacts of multiple oil and gas projects “would give us more power to engage … Government cannot just look at each project on its own … They have to look at all other projects that are planned in the same area, and judge the [environmental impact] based on that”.

The bigger picture

In addition to local environmental risks, there is also the risk of new fossil fuel projects exacerbating climate change via the extra carbon that ends up in the atmosphere and ocean once the oil and gas is burned. While gas is increasingly touted as a “transition fuel” that can wean countries off dirtier fossil fuels, some experts say that once fugitive emissions – gas that escapes before being burnt for energy production – is factored in, the net greenhouse gas effect can exceed oil and coal in some cases.

Groenik says the National Environmental Management Act requires government departments to holistically consider all the impacts of such projects across their life cycle, but that this is not happening.

From a climate perspective, oil exploitation is unjustifiable in terms of climate change impacts, South Africa’s international commitments, and the country’s energy plans, she says. “Why are we taking any of the risks associated with exploration when the purpose is to find reserves that will lead to commercial exploitation?”

In a document filed in support of the case against Teepsa, independent energy researcher Hilton Trollip says that, because of the economics of offshore gas development, the infrastructure required to produce gas in the project area would be so expensive that to make economic sense much more fossil fuels would need to be extracted than South Africa could use in accordance with its energy plans.

The court cases around South Africa’s coasts, including the ones Steenkamp is engaged in, are having a tangible impact, according to Liz McDaid, Green Connection’s strategic lead. She says the legal actions by coastal communities have bought them time. “That allows energy planning, energy policies, and climate change actions to come into play… some of the projects that were on the agenda probably will never be on the agenda now, because things have shifted.”

Companies seeking to drill are required to conduct community engagement when they apply for exploration authorisations. The Aukatowa fishers say they submitted comments online as required during those processes but were ignored, which forced them to join the fight in the courts.

Steenkamp says the risks associated with fossil fuels are not hypothetical for him and his fellow fishers. They are already experiencing the impacts of climate change in the form of rougher seas, fewer fishing days and changes in what they try to catch, he notes.

Walter Steenkamp watches as a few of his fellow fishers head out to sea in conditions he deems too risky. He says climate change is already impacting his community (Image: Barry Christianson

Rosie Malan is a member of the Aukatowa Fisheries cooperative and has worked in the fishing industry for 47 years. She runs the fish-processing factory at the Port Nolloth harbour that handles West Coast rock lobster. “For the past two years, we’ve had very hot weather, and the water has been warmer than usual. The lobsters were very lethargic when they arrived here, and a few of them died,” says Malan.

Steenkamp says changes have also been seen in the snoek that, with the lobster, make the most important catch in Port Nolloth. “Our snoek normally comes from Namibia’s side. But [last year] it came from the south. The snoek’s pattern is changing.”

For him, the fight against fossil fuels is about the survival of his community. He has been fishing for 36 years and says this life now hangs in the balance.

As afternoon arrived, the boats returned to the harbour. One by one, they emerged from the fog, slowly making their way into the calm glassy waters of the harbour. Wholesale fish buyers, as well as by-standers who hoped to buy one or two fresh snoek, waited on the shore. On the broken jetty, school kids who were on holiday cast their handlines into the water, hoping to catch the mullet that swam below, while an opportunistic seal tried to spoil their chances.

“I love what I do. That is what I want to pass on to my children. We must protect the ocean so that they can have the same healthy lives as us.” he says. “We know that these [fossil fuel projects] will harm us and the coastline, so we cannot afford to let them carry on. We feel that the last answer may be in court.”

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, TGS and Teepsa were contacted for comment. Teepsa replied that they do not comment on ongoing litigations. TGS declined to comment. DMRE did not respond.

On its website, TGS says it is “committed to protecting the environment in which we live and work while also conducting our operations in an environmentally sustainable and responsible manner”. In a press release about its South African operations in 2024, Teepsa parent company TotalEnergies stated that it “puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people”.